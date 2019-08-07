Juicy Blueberries

August 7, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Jessica Simon

Aubrey “Paningayaq” Simon, age 7, of Quinhagak picked these plump and juicy blueberries from Agolik on July 26th, 2019. “She was so eager to pick,” said mom Jessica. “She happily picked two quarts.”

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.