The Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan with the assistance of K-9 Misty, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Ketchikan Police Department arrested Christian Mathers (age 21 of Ketchikan) for Attempted Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree and for Violation of Conditions of Release for a pending felony charge on 08/03/19. Mathers was arrested without incident after he attempted to take possession of a parcel that contained 31.9 gross grams of heroin. Mathers was remanded at the Ketchikan Correctional Center without bail pending arraignment on 08/04/19.
K9 officer assists in drug arrest
