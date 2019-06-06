Job Opportunities

Joining the BFC Team

BFC prides itself in the care and treatment of those in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In that endeavor, we look for people that share the mission and vision of the organization. BFC serves local and regional patients throughout the region when flown in for services.

BFC is a Federal Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) located in a Medically Underserved Area. The Clinic provides medical, behavioral health and dental services to all ages.

Loan repayment assistance through National Health Service Corp (NHSC) is possibly available to the candidate. Benefits include medical, dental, and vision insurances; EAP; generous PTO, CME, 401K enrollment on the first day of employment, and an annual retention bonus.

BFC offers benefits for regular employees to include: All regular employees:

Annual Retention Bonuses for all regular employees

Employee health, dental and vision insurance

401(k) enrollment upon the date of hire

Seven (7) regular and four (4) floating Holidays per year

Paid Time Off starting at fifteen (15) calendar days or three (3) weeks per year

Bi-weekly Pay Periods twenty-six (26) total per year

BFC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants shall receive consideration for employment as protected by State and Federal laws without regard to race, sex, color, religion, orientation, national origin, disability, and veteran status. Contact the Human Resources Generalist directly to apply at 907-543-9854.

Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (1 Opening Available Fulltime – Regular)

BFC has an opening for an ANP or PA which will start in the summer of 2019. We are actively recruiting for this position now. Licensure in Alaska and DEA, current BLS is required. ACLS and PALS are highly preferred or obtained after employment. The candidate must be vetted through the credentialing and privileging process. The successful candidate shall have graduated from a nationally accredited university in the specialty. Experience in a family (general) medicine setting is strongly preferred.

1 Opening for any of the following positions: RN/LPN/MA (Fulltime-Regular)

RN

Must have graduated from an accredited university in Nursing. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience a strongly preferred. Must have a working knowledge of E.H.R. Accountable for nursing practice through planned and continuous professional growth and development. Uses knowledge and judgment needed to meet the nursing needs of the patient. Serves in a leadership role through clinical practice, supervision, teaching and research.

LPN

Must have graduated from an accredited university in Nursing. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience is strongly preferred. Must have a working knowledge of E.H.R. Utilize nursing knowledge and skills in the safe implementation of basic preventative therapeutic and rehabilitative nursing care of assigned patient/family as evidenced by documentation and observation of positive patient care outcomes. Work collaboratively with other members of the health care team in coordination of the patient’s care as evidenced by other department feedback.



Medical Assistant

Must have graduated from an accredited vocational school for Medical Assisting. Must be licensed in the State of Alaska. Experience is preferred. Record patient history and personal information.

Measure vital signs, such as blood pressure. Help with patient examinations, prepare blood samples for laboratory tests, Enter patient information into medical records



