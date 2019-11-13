Incident investigated in Crooked Creek

Aniak Alaska State Troopers received a report of a death in the community of Crooked Creek on 11-9-19 at about 0613 hours. It was reported Ronald Waskey, 30 of Crooked Creek, and Evan Waskey, 26 of Crooked Creek, had an altercation that resulted in the death of E. Waskey. Troopers from Bethel and Aniak responded to the community. R. Waskey was arrested and charged with Murder in the First Degree. The SME has been notified and will conduct and autopsy. Next of kin has been notified. R. Waskey is being remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.



