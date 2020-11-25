Holiday Cranberry Salad

by Millie Bentley

Greetings and Happy Thanksgiving to all you wonderful folks. Here is a recipe that was submitted by Diana Gamez. Her mother Lynn (Lupson) Green lived in Bethel from about 1990 through 1994. Lynn’s delicious recipe for Carrot Cake was the first recipe published in Millie’s Kitchen Korner in 1991. Diana sez: “The Cranberry Salad recipe is from my mom’s Aunt Margaret. We have been using this recipe for as long as I can remember.”

Cranberry Salad

2 cups fresh Cranberries – ground

2 cups sugar

1 large package Lemon Jell-o

1 cup diced celery

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 orange with peel – ground

Grind the fresh cranberries in food grinder and mix with 2 cups sugar; let stand. Mix Jell-o according to package directions and refrigerate until partially set. To the Jell-o add cranberry mixure, celery, nuts, and orange. Refrigerate until set.

Yumm! This goes good with Thanksgiving dinner as a dessert or side dish. Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.