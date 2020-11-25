by K.J. Lincoln

Hello everyone, here’s a recipe for Gram’s Sourdough Bread, which we call kelipacuggluk in Yugtun. This bread is made with sourdough and a couple other ingredients. It is easy to make and so good – kids and guests love this tasty, rustic bread and we hope that you will too.

Gram’s Sourdough Bread

4-6 cups of sourdough quuleciiraq

1 cup flour

1 cup pancake mix

1 tablespoon baking soda

Water

Put your sourdough in a mixing bowl and add the baking soda by pouring it in one spot. Pour about ¼ cup of water directly onto the baking soda and then stir thoroughly to incorporate the soda into all of your batter. Next add the flour and pancake mix and stir it in with some water. The batter may be very thick and hard to mix so keep adding water until it is easy to stir. The batter will still be thick, like oatmeal. After stirring it up, pour the sourdough/flour/pancake mix batter into a 13x9x2 greased pan and bake at 350˚F like you would bake a cake. It will take about 30-35 minutes, maybe a bit longer. The bread should be brown with a nice crust. Remove from oven and when cooled, you can eat with butter, jam, or peanut butter. We like it with butter and a sprinkle of sugar on top. It is delicious with hot tea for breakfast or after dinner or whenever you feel like eating some.

That is usually it for this kind of bread but if you like you could also add: ½ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon of oil, and/or a tablespoon of sugar. Some sourdough bread makers even add in some cinnamon. If you need sourdough, check out last week’s issue for Gram’s Sourdough Starter recipe. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!