Your voting results

by Greg Lincoln
Alaskans voted and here are the results as of Nov. 18th. The Alaska Division of Elections posted their newly updated counts last Wednesday. The final regional count of absentee and questioned ballots took place also on Wednesday. The State Election Review Board began their review of election materials on November 19th and the target date to certify the general election is November 25th.
There are some close numbers and some not so close. In House District 27, Liz Snyder (D) had 17 more votes than House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt. For House District 15, David Nelson (R) leads Lyn Franks (D) by 90 votes. House District 40 has Josiah Patkotak leading Elizabeth Ferguson (D) by 212 votes.
Ballot measure 1 did not pass, Ballot measure 2 passed. Congratulations everyone.
U.S. President / Vice President
Biden/Harris DEM 153,502
Trump/Pence REP 189,543
U.S. Senator
Gross, Al DEM 145,813
Sullivan, Dan REP 190,772
U.S. Representative
Galvin, Alyse DEM 159,710
Young, Don REP 191,606
Senate District T
Olson, Donald DEM 6,561
Baker, Thomas REP 3,432
House District 37
Edgmon, Bryce DEM 3,871
Write-in 219
House District 38
Keppel, Willy NOM 1,919
Zulkosky, Tiffany DEM 3,170
House District 39
Foster, Neal DEM 3,615
Holmes, Dan REP 1,036
Ballot Measure No. 1
YES 145,193
NO 199,186
Ballot Measure No. 2
YES 173,725
NO 169,918
