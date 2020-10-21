Dr. George Paul Charles – Kanaqlak

George Paul Charles was born on at Punugtali Nelson Island, Alaska on 2/13/1941. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9/8/2020 in Bethel Alaska.

George was born to Elena and Nicholas Charles Sr. He was named after his paternal grandfather Kanaqlak. George was the oldest son and was raised along with his six brothers and sisters mainly in Bethel, Alaska. George attended school in Bethel until he graduated high school, then joined the Alaska National Guard and was a Radio Operator. He was also in the Army Reserve then joined the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam in 1965 to 1969.

On his return home, George attended college and received an A.A in Electronics Technology, his B.A. in Organizational Administration, Management, his M.A. in Religious Studies with an Emphasis in Native American Religious Traditions, and his Ph.D. from the University of California Santa Barbara in Religious Studies.

In his academic career, George received Awards, Fellowships and Grants. He was affiliated with many Committees, and Associations, Educational Societies, and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild in Los Angeles as an Actor and Voice over Actor.

George published papers in his field and gave presentations and lectures in many places around the United States, Norway, Japan, Dublin, Finland, and Budapest, at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and Anchorage, University of California, Santa Barbara, Yale University, and many other locations. George served on many boards and committees throughout his career.

George was an artist and a musician. He carved transformational masks and had at pieces in juried art shows. George played the saxophone, clarinet and flute, guitar and as a young man played in a band along with his friends at the Cowan Hut.

George was the Director of the National Center for American Indian, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiian Elders, UAA/College Health & Social Welfare. George taught many courses and had many students. George was often the Master of Ceremonies at many community gatherings.

Amongst his many accomplishments, George was a real estate developer, worked for the Calista Corporation, Lobbyist in Juneau, and was once a page in the Alaska State House of Representatives.

George is survived by his sisters Elizabeth Ali and Susan Charles, brothers Nicholas Charles Jr. and Peter Brink. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Elena, his grandson Brandon Earlmeier, brother Frank and sisters Elena and Mary Stachelrodt.

George had many cousins, nephews, nieces and many friends. His life history had many ups and downs, successes and obstacles which he overcame. His greatest joy was being a part of his grandson Brandon’s life.

The Charles Family would like to thank the Ambulance EMT’s, Dr. Lathrop and the ER Team, the Bethel Police Department, ONC, BNC, Calista Corporation, VFW, and Women’s VFW.