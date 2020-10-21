Chocolate Chocolate Cookies

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. I was craving the taste of chocolate and found a terrific cookie recipe that is “healthy”, low-fat, low-carb from my UNBELIEVABLE DESSERTS WITH SPLENDA by Marlene Koch. This fits the bill. Ms. Koch uses prune puree and unsweetened applesauce instead of fat in her recipes. Prune puree may be purchased as baby food.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup flour

3 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder (like Hershey’s European)

½ teaspoon of baking soda

1/3 cup 70% vegetable oil margarine (I prefer unsalted butter)

2 tablespoons prune puree

½ cup Splenda Granular

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons 1% milk

1/3 cup mint chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375˚F. Spray cookie sheet with a non-stick food spray. Combine flour, cocoa and baking soda in a small bowl and set aside.

In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat together margarine (or softened butter), prune puree, Splenda and brown sugar until creamy. Add egg and vanilla. Beat well. Stir in flour mixture alternately with milk. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough, by 24 level tablespoons, onto cookie sheet. Flatten cookies by pressing down with bottom of glass. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes; remove from pan and cool on a rack.

These cookies were nice and soft (I didn’t flatten a lot) and I must admit, I doubled the recipe. Seemed like a lot of work for just 2 dozen little ole cookies.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.