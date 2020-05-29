Four Division of Forestry employees survive plane crash in Aniak

by Alaska Division of Forestry

Four Alaska Division of Forestry employees survived a plane crash in the western Alaska village of Aniak today (May 28th, 2020) at approximately 4 p.m.

The plane, owned by the Division of Forestry, crashed into the Kuskokwim River on takeoff. There were four people on board, including the pilot, and all four individuals suffered injuries. The seriousness of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Alaska State Troopers and local Emergency Services personnel responded to the crash, The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and will be handling the investigation.

The plane, an Aero Commander 500 Shrike, was transporting emergency firefighters from two western Alaska villages to Soldotna to support initial attack responses for the Kenai/Kodiak Area Forestry station.