One new case of COVID-19 reported in Bethel Census Area Person is under the age of 10

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced one new case of COVID-19 in the Bethel Census Area. This brings the total Alaska case count to 412. There are no new nonresident cases.

This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on May 26 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) announced the case yesterday as the third in the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta region. In addition to working with DHSS Section of Epidemiology on the investigation, YKHC is sending a response team to provide screening and testing in the village where the individual lives.

The new Alaska case is female and under the age of 10.

There have been a total of 46 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with one new hospitalization and no new deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 364, with two new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 46,363 tests have been conducted.

The Arctic Slope Native Association reported today the first COVID-19 case in the North Slope region. The person was identified through testing at Samuel Simmonds Memorial Hospital (SSMH) in Utqiaġvik and a rapid response team from SSMH is immediately traveling to the individual’s community to provide testing and support to residents. The DHSS Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing are assisting with contact tracing. This case will be included in tomorrow’s Alaska case count which reports data for May 27.