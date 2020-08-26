Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)
FOR SALE
300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)
For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks
Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)
For Rent
OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)
Real Estate
For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)
Invitation for Quotes
STATE OF ALASKA
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)
CENTRAL REGION
INVITATION FOR QUOTES
Project Bid Title: Kipnuk Airport (IIK) Maintenance Re-Bid
Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-021
Estimated Cost: Between $17,000 and $27,000
Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on September 08, 2020
Telephone: (907) 269.0767
TTD: (907) 269.0473
TTY: (800) 770.8973
Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Kipnuk Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.
Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(8/26-9/2)
STATE OF ALASKA
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)
CENTRAL REGION
INVITATION FOR QUOTES
Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid
Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-019
Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $25,000
Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on September 08, 2020
Telephone: (907) 269.0767
TTD: (907) 269.0473
TTY: (800) 770.8973
Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.
Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(8/26-9/2)
STATE OF ALASKA
DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)
CENTRAL REGION
INVITATION FOR QUOTES
Project Bid Title: Tuntutuliak Airport (A61) Maintenance Re-Bid
Project Bid No.: 21-25A-1-023
Estimated Cost: Between $20,000 and $26,000
Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on September 08, 2020
Telephone: (907) 269.0767
TTD: (907) 269.0473
TTY: (800) 770.8973
Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Tuntutuliak Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.
Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(8/26-9/2)
Public Notice
VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)
