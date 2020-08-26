State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 28 – July 9

Judgments
Scott Nicholas Snow, 43 1st Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Chad Chadwick, 20 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Brandon Hoelscher, 29 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.
Tyrah Carl, 24 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Jason White, 20 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Arnold Echo C. Akers, 24 Driving Under the Influence, Resist/Interfere Arrest $4000, 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Candace M. Epchook, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Timothy Joe, 28 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jason Maxie, 35 Violate DV Protective Order 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ellenore Maria Kvamme, 63 Manslaughter 7 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob.
Dominic David S. Isaac, 21 3rd Degree Assault 90 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Kevin Lawrence Tyson, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Arnold Adolph Lupie, 38 Violate DV Protective Order 3 Yrs. Prob.
Alvin L. Ulroan, 30 Failure to Registar as Sex Offender 80 Days
Chelsea Lisa Ann Nanok, 26 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Daniel Richard Chase, 23 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Curtis Chayalkun, 30 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Justin Lee Edwards, 44 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Wilma Olga Uisok, 30 Leaving Scene of Accident 30 Days, 90 Days Prob.
James Robert Sakar, 31 Disorderly Conduct $150
Eugene T. Morgan, 35 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence, Violate Condition of Release 65 Days $4000, 60 Days
Probation violations
Paul Clark, 69 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Eugene T. Morgan, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation
Lance Jones, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 42 Days
Joseph Chiklak, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
