Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. 90 Four Stroke Lower Unit $600 or $800 with motor, with water pump. One Lower Unit without water pump $500. Motor needs work. 907-545-4580. (30)(6/24-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Employment

JOIN THE MT. EDGECUMBE HIGH SCHOOL FAMILY!

Located in Sitka, Alaska

We have employment opportunities working with high school students in a dormitory setting Candidates must be able to pass a background check and commit to a 4-9 month contract. Option for transportation, housing, and meals to be included. Please contact Tracy Dupee at [email protected] (907) 966-3275 for more information. (60)(7/29-8/5)

KYUK is seeking a News Reporter to cover Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. We’re looking for a curious, enterprising reporter who’s excited to live in this unique region and dig deep into its stories. Travel in small planes and river boats will be required.

The News Reporter will be responsible for producing multiple news stories per week, hosting newscasts and special programs, and uploading content to the station’s website and social media. Alaska reporting experience and Yup’ik proficiency is preferred but not required.

Send cover letter, resume, three references, and three work samples that you reported and produced yourself to KYUK News Director Anna Rose MacArthur at [email protected] If you do not have reporting samples, please send three writing samples.

The position is open until filled. Applications will begin being reviewed August 23, 2020. (132)(8/5-19)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

APPEAL TO 175 ALEX HATELY

CODE VIOLATION

Notice is hereby given that on June 22, 2020 and July 2, 2020 the City of Bethel Planning Office received an appeal and appeal refinement from Daniel & Dawn Hackney regarding a June 10, 2020 City notice to correct Bethel Municipal Code Violations. The property legal description is: Plat # 84-13, Block 1, Lot 11. The physical address is 175 Alex Hately.

Property Owner: Daniel & Dawn Hackney P.O. Box 3288 Bethel, Alaska 99559

City of Bethel Contact: Ted Meyer, Planning Director, City of Bethel Planning Dept., phone 907-543-5603.

Time and Place: The regular meeting of the City of Bethel Planning Commission, 6:30 PM, August 13, 2020 at City Hall, located at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Council Chambers. If you wish to participate via teleconference the number is 1-800-315-6338 code:13871 (144)(7/29-8/5)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA AT BETHEL, ALASKA

In the Matter of the Estate of:

Elias Venes, Deceased

Date of Birth: 4-22-28

CASE NO. 4BE-20-94 ES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

You are notified that the court appointed Elizabeth Hoffman and Ruth Garrison as personal representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against the person who died are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to Elizabeth Hoffman, P.O. Box 1442, Bethel, Alaska 99559 or Ruth Garrison, P.O. Box 1753, Bethel, Alaska 99559 who are personal representatives of the Estate of Elias Venes or filed with the court.

DATED this 30th day of July, 2020 at Bethel, Alaska.

Elizabeth Hoffman and Ruth Garrison

Personal Representatives (140)(8/5-19)