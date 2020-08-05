State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 22 – 31

Judgments
Travis Martin, 37 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Kyle Beebe, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Crystal D. Carter, 22 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Emmitt Nicori, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Eunice Helena Francis, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Timothy Michael, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day
Brandon Lucas Billy, 25 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 3 Yrs. Prob.
Minnie J. E. Nicolai, 28 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Mary Peter, 49 Violation of Custodian Duty $100
Cherilyn Berlin, 34 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Thomas Parks, 43 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Brandon Jared Lake, 26 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.
Gerald David Anvil, 21 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Samuel R. Anaruk III, 25 2nd Degree Harassment 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Laura Malvich, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Enakenty S-Larson, 23 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 3 Yrs. Prob.
Derek King, 40 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos.
Alonzo Michael Francis, 38 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Indecent Exposure $100, 1 Yr. Prob., 10 Days
Probation violations
Colton Tallon Snow, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
Katherine B. Noatak, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days
