State of Alaska District Court in BethelJuly 22 – 31

Judgments

Travis Martin, 37 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Kyle Beebe, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Crystal D. Carter, 22 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Emmitt Nicori, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Eunice Helena Francis, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Timothy Michael, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day

Brandon Lucas Billy, 25 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 3 Yrs. Prob.

Minnie J. E. Nicolai, 28 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.

Mary Peter, 49 Violation of Custodian Duty $100

Cherilyn Berlin, 34 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Thomas Parks, 43 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brandon Jared Lake, 26 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.

Gerald David Anvil, 21 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Samuel R. Anaruk III, 25 2nd Degree Harassment 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Laura Malvich, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Enakenty S-Larson, 23 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 3 Yrs. Prob.

Derek King, 40 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos.

Alonzo Michael Francis, 38 Violate Conditions of Release, 2nd Degree Indecent Exposure $100, 1 Yr. Prob., 10 Days

Probation violations

Colton Tallon Snow, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days

Katherine B. Noatak, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days

