For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 years ago: 1 25 hp Evinrude Tiller 80s model; 1 40 hp Johnson Remote 97 model; 1 6 hp Tiller 80s model.

Parts: 1 50 hp Parts give away 97 model

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For sale: F-90 Yamaha Four Stroke EM jet unit. $4500. And 15 horse Johnson long shaft $1000.00. Call 907-545-4580. (19)(5/13-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

Employment

PUBLIC NOTICE

JOB OPENING

CITY TREASURER

JOB DESCRIPTION

DEAD LINE JUNE 15, 2020

Position Established by Emmonak City Code, Section 2.28

F.L.S.A. Status: Exempt

Salary Range: $40,000 – 50,000 and City Council Approval

Report To: City Manager

DUTIES PRESCRIBED BY CITY CODE:

The City Treasurer (“Treasurer”), as described in Emmonak City Code, is the custodian of all City of Emmonak (“City”) funds, it responsible for all matters pertaining to the maintenance of all accounts of the City and maintenance and care of all property used by the City. The Treasurer assists the City Manager in compiling the annual budget of the City based upon detailed department estimates and work programs. The Treasurer prepares and submits financial reports and other data to the City Manager as may be required. The Treasurer shall prescribe and control procedures that are necessary to protect City funds and property. The Treasurer shall also perform such other related duties as required by the City Manager and/or the City Council (the “Council”).

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Working with the City Manager, this position performs a variety of tasks in support of the Mayor, Council, City Manager, and various other City departments, supervisors, and their staff.

DESIRED MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Any equivalent combination of training, education/experience that provides the individual with required knowledge, skills and abilities to perform the job. A typical way to obtain the required knowledge and abilities would include:

•High school diploma or G.E.D. An Associate Degree in secretarial or administrative field is preferred.

•3.5 years Municipal financial experience required (in a City Treasurer’s Office).

•Four (4) years business experience in accounting/administrative work.

•PC application software capabilities including Windows, Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Bias etc.

City of Emmonak

P.O. Box 09

Emmonak, AK 99581

P. 907.949.1227

F. 907.949.1926

[email protected] (293)(6/3-10)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

ONC Public Disclosure Notice

The Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) has been allocated funds through the CARES Act to specifically prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. ONC has submitted its 2020 Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA) Indian Housing Plan (IHP) for this IHBG-CARES grant. However, ONC will still be seeking public comments until July 8th, 2020. A Draft copy of the plan is available at the ONC Offices, located at 117 Alex Hately Drive.

If any ONC tribal member, official or other member of the public has comments or questions, they may be directed to Calvin Cockroft, ONC Tribal Housing Administrator, 543-2608. (105)(6/10-7/1)