State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 1 – 4

June 10, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Gene Ayuluk, 29 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Escape 24 Mos.

Riley Simon, 39 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Daniel Nicholas H. Levi, 21 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Salena Kalistook, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Edie Mary Pete, 32 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.

George Gump, 36 4th Degree Assault 365 Days

Sonnyboy Polty, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Monica Paukan, 42 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500

Chrissy L. Beaver, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Barbara Charlie, 57 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500

Dyane Green, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

Timothy Edward Gregory, 49 4th Degree Assault, Violate 65 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Dawn Boan, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days

Steven Evon Sr., 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days

George Gump, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.