State of Alaska District Court in BethelJune 1 – 4

Judgments
Gene Ayuluk, 29 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Escape 24 Mos.
Riley Simon, 39 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Daniel Nicholas H. Levi, 21 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Salena Kalistook, 24 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Edie Mary Pete, 32 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
George Gump, 36 4th Degree Assault 365 Days
Sonnyboy Polty, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Monica Paukan, 42 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500
Chrissy L. Beaver, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Barbara Charlie, 57 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500
Dyane Green, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Timothy Edward Gregory, 49 4th Degree Assault, Violate 65 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Dawn Boan, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days
Steven Evon Sr., 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Days
George Gump, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr.
