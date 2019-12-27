For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

FOR SALE

10 acres located in Bethel on the north east corner of Tundra Ridge. Opening bid $175,000. Contact Remote Properties, LLC, phone 907-277-4608. Email [email protected]. (26)(12/4-3/26)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. Furnished, washer/dryer. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (11)(11/13-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance Re-Bid

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-019

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $22,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on January 09, 2020

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (108)(12/25)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

PERCENT FOR ART ANNOUNCEMENT

NIGHTMUTE K-12 Replacement School

The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) is requesting proposals from qualified artists to provide professional services for the Nightmute K-12 School Percent for Art project.

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS may be obtained from Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL QUESTIONS should be directed to Dennis Cobos at (907) 543-4919 or at [email protected].

PROPOSAL DOCUMENTS must be mailed to:

Dennis Cobos

Contract Manager

Capital Projects Division

Lower Kuskokwim School District

P.O. Box 305

Bethel, Alaska 99559-0305

Note: For artists who wish to deliver proposals in person the location for delivery is:

Dennis Cobos

District Office, Room 232

Lower Kuskokwim School District

1004 Ron Edwards Way

Bethel, AK 99559-0305

Original proposals will be received until 3:00 p.m. local time on January 31, 2020. The proposals will then be distributed to the Selection Committee for evaluation. This committee’s individual evaluations of the proposals will be presented to the Grant Manager of Capital Projects within 15 business days of the proposal due date. The winning artist will be notified by February 15, 2020.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. (192)(12/18-1/8)

Request for Qualifications

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

PREPARATION OF STATE OF ALASKA CIP

APPLICATIONS

The Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) seeks a qualified consultant firm or individual to submit Statements of Qualifications for the preparation of the state of Alaska Capital Improvement Project (CIP) grant applications.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) shall include the following.

1. Qualified firm or individual will have at least 15 years of experience preparing state of Alaska CIP applications for school districts in the state of Alaska.

2. Resumes of the professional staff that would perform the work, including relevant qualifications and degree of understanding of the CIP process.

3. Three references from school districts in Alaska who have used the firm or individual for services similar to this RFQ.

There is no guarantee that LKSD will utilize the services of any consulting firm or individual responding to this Request for Qualifications (RFQ). A Request for Proposals (RFP) will be offered to those vendors that officials believe meet the majority of their needs. This RFP will include more detailed information regarding the project, including: a statement of work; the period of performance; and, expected project deliverables. In order to continue in the process for consideration, a written response to this RFQ is necessary.

Responses to this RFQ should be sent to:

Dennis Cobos

Contract Manager

Capital Projects Division

Lower Kuskokwim School District

P.O. Box 305

Bethel, Alaska 99559-0305

If interested in participating in the selection process:

1. Vendors must submit a Statement of Qualifications by 3:00 PM AST on January 15, 2020.

2. Staff will review the Statement of Qualifications and determine which vendors will be invited to submit an RFP by January 22, 2012.

3. LKSD will accept RFP’s from the chosen vendors until January 31,2020.

4. LKSD will notify the most qualified respondent by February 5, 2020 and negotiate a proposed contract to be reviewed and approved by LKSD; or negotiate with the next most qualified respondent; or cancel the request, at which time it may decide to restart the process.

If you have questions, please contact Dennis Cobos at [email protected] or (907) 5434919 between 8 AM and 5 PM EDT Monday through Friday. (360)(12/25-1/15)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The AVCP Regional Housing Authority (RHA) announces the availability of the Annual Performance Report (APR) for all its activities within federal fiscal year 2019 for public review. Interested persons are invited to request a copy of the APR for review and to submit any comments to AVCP RHA, which plans to submit the APR 2016 to the Alaska Office of Native American Programs by Dec. 30, 2019, as required by the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act. A copy of the APR may be requested from AVCP RHA, 405 Ptarmigan St., PO Box 767, Bethel, AK 99559/907-543-3121 or the document may be viewed at www.avcphousing.org. (108)(12/25)