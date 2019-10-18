25-30 hp Outboard Motors for Sale. $150.

What’s running last 6 year ago: 1 Evinrude 25 hp, 1 Johnson 40 hp needs lower unit.

Parts: 1 Johnson 25 hp, 1 Johnson 50 hp, 1 Evinrude 6 hp

Will deliver to airport. Buyer pays shipping. Call this number for more details (907) 545-0920. (52)(10/16-cnx)

For Sale:

Hitzer Amish built woodstoves. UHMW Plastic sled runners. 543-2379. (11)(3/1-cnx)

FOR SALE

300 Gallon Plastic Water Tanks in stock. Call Shorty at Shorty’s Shop for pricing. 543-3158 or 545-3157 (19)(9/18-cnx)

For Sale: Plastic Water Tanks

Only 31” wide, 70” high, 74” long. 500 Gallons, easily connect two for 1000 gallons! Fits through most doors for easy installation. Contact Shorty for pricing and information (907) 545-3157. (35)(6/21-cnx)

Equipment for Sale

1984 KALMAR LMV28-1200 HD Mast Forklift;

1990 Ford Aeromax LT 9000 Tractor (blue), SWB Tandem, CAT DSL, 10 Spd STD, dual tanks, good rubber;

Steel Flat Deck Barge “OBI”;

Steel River Tug/Pushboat “M/V AKI”. All located in Bethel. For more information call Dave at 907-545-1959 or 907-892-8496. (50)(8/9-cnx)

For Rent

OUTSIDE STORAGE SPACE FOR RENT. EQUIPMENT, BOATS OR VEHICLES. NEAR BOAT HARBOR. FENCED IN AREA. 543-2402. (16)(3/17-cnx)

2 Bedroom House for Rent. $1802/month includes city tax and heat. Furnished, washer/dryer. Available Oct. 15. Located downtown Bethel. 545-0832. (20)(9/18-cnx)

Real Estate

For Sale 23,500 square foot lot/downtown location on Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway (or State Highway) across from Fire Station. Serious offers only. 907-543-3552. (23)(7/28-cnx)

Request for Proposals

LOWER KUSKOKWIM SCHOOL DISTRICT

BUSINESS OFFICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

20-800-AUDIT

EXTERNAL AUDIT SERVICES-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

The Lower Kuskokwim School District is inviting bids for the 2020 External Audit Services. Interested potential contractors must contact Mrs. Naomi Maxie in the LKSD Business office at (907) 543-4842, or email at [email protected] to request a copy of the Request for Proposal 20-800-AUDIT. All sealed proposals will be accepted at the LKSD District Office, Attn: Gary Fredericks, Business Manager; P.O. Box 305; 1004 Ron Edwards Way; Bethel, AK 99559 until 5:00 PM local time on Friday, November 01, 2019. All sealed proposals must reference our RFP#20-800-AUDIT on the outside of the envelope. LKSD reserves the right to reject any and all proposals. (118)(10/16-30)

Invitation to Bid

INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids for the Lower Kuskokwim School District Bethel Campus Fire Upgrades Project, located in Bethel, AK, will be received from interested contractors until 2:00pm, October 29, 2019 @ LKSD District Office, Room 229, 1004 Ron Edwards Way, Bethel, AK 99559 at which time and place bids will be publicly opened.

This project will replace and upgrade the Bethel campus fire pump house and associated systems including:

•Abatement of asbestos containing material;

•Demolition of existing water tank and pump building;

•Installation of 50,000 gallon tank with pre-insulated panels;

•Installation of an electric primary pump and a diesel-powered back-up pump;

•Replacement of jockey pump, controllers, power supply, and associated piping.

•Additive Alternate includes 60 linear feet (LF) of fire access road and approximately 50 LF of 24-inch culvert pipe.

Bid documents for the project are available in electronic form only. They may be viewed online and downloaded without charge from www.theplansroom.com. The plans are also on the AGC of Alaska online site.

For technical assistance, call 1-907-563-2029.

Bidder’s questions must be emailed to Will Kemp of CRW Engineering Group at [email protected] (188)(10/16-23)

Invitation for Quotes

STATE OF ALASKA

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION & PUBLIC FACILITIES (DOT&PF)

CENTRAL REGION

INVITATION FOR QUOTES

Project Bid Title: Goodnews Airport (GNU) Maintenance

Project Bid No.: 20-25A-1-018

Estimated Cost: Between $15,000 and $22,000

Bid Opening: 1:30 PM on October 24, 2019

Telephone: (907) 269.0767

TTD: (907) 269.0473

TTY: (800) 770.8973

Copies of the Contract bid documents may be obtained at the Goodnews Bay Post Office or the M&O Bethel Station Airport Manager’s Office.

Up to date and additional information is available on the web at (http://dot.alaska.gov). Under the Section called Find it Fast!, select DOT&PF Public Notices. Look through the section called Procurement for the Invitation for Quotes. (107)(10/16)

Public Notice

VFW MEMBERSHIP Freedom isn’t free, and millions of Americans have paid the price for the freedom we enjoy today. Since 1899, the Veterans of Foreign Wars has served those who served America. From writing veterans legislation and then leading the fight to get it through Congress, to community projects that benefit all Americans, the VFW is an opportunity for veterans to continue to serve. Contact the VFW Robert V. Lindsey Post #10041 at 543-2241 and ask what you can do for your community. (83)(3/26-cnx)

Missing, please return

Two ceramic bowls taken from the United Pentecostal Church in Bethel sometime between Friday, September 27, 2019 and October 2, 2019. One is white and the other is brown with some other colors. The bowls were last seen in the kitchen and may have been placed on the shelf in the porch. They were originally wrapped in a light blue towel. Please return to the church as soon as possible. (73)(10/9-cnx)