Father’s Love Letter

by Peter Twitchell

A message from Creator God to His children:

My child – you may not know me but I know everything about you (Psalm 139:1). I know when you sit down and when you rise up (Psalm 139:2). I am familiar with all your ways (Psalm 139:3).

Even the very hairs on your head are numbered (Matthew 10:29-31). For you were made in my image (Genesis 1:27). In me you move and live and have your being (Acts 17:28). For you are my offspring (Acts 17:28).

I knew you even before you were conceived (Jeremiah 1:4-5). I chose you when I planned creation (Ephesians 1:11-12). You were not a mistake, for all your days are written in my book (Psalms 139:15-16). I determined the exact time of your birth and where you would live (Acts 17:26).

You are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalm 139:14). I knit you together in your mother’s womb (Psalm 139:13). And brought you forth on the day you were born (Psalm 71:6, John 8:41-44).

I have been misrepresented by those who don’t know me (1 John 4:16). I am not distant and angry, but am the complete expression of love (1 John 3:1). And it is my desire to lavish my love on you (1 John 3:1). Simply because you are my child, and I am your Father (Matthew 7:11).

I offer you more than your earthly father ever could (Matthew 5:48). For I am the perfect Father (James 1:17). Every good gift that you receive comes from my hand (Matthew 6:31-33). For I am your provider and I meet all your needs (Jeremiah 29:11).

My plan for your future has always been filled with hope (Jeremiah 31:3). Because I love you with an everlasting love (Psalm 139:17-18). My thoughts toward you are countless as the sand on the seashore (Zephaniah 3:17). And I rejoice over you with singing (Jeremiah 32:40).

I will never stop doing good to you, (Exodus 19:5). For you are my treasured possession, (Jeremiah 32:41). I desire to establish you with all my heart and all my soul, (Jeremiah 33:3). And I want to show you great and marvelous things, (Deuteronomy 4:29).

If you seek me with all your heart, you will find me, (Psalm 37:4). Delight in me and I will give you the desires of your heart, (Phillipians 2:13.) For it is I who gave you those desires, (Ephesians 3:20). I am able to do more for you than you could possibly imagine, (2 Thessalonians 2:16-17). For I am your greatest encourager, (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).

I am also the Father who comforts you in all your troubles, (Psalm 34:18). When you are broken hearted, I am close to you, (Revelation 21:3-4). One day I will wipe away every tar from your eyes.