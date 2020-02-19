Delta doghouse project a success

by Angie Fitch

We are excited to announce that Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. is expanding our doghouse building program with the help of the Yukon Kuskokwim Canine Health Association!

This project is made possible by the amazing Yuut Elitnaurviat trade school in Bethel.

The local carpenter apprentices create pre-cut doghouse kits for individuals or communities without school shop classrooms or those that are extremely remote and only accessible by small planes. This time, because of the cold weather and safe ice-roads, we will be able to transport some of the doghouses and lumber in trucks.

These awesome carpenter apprentices and school shop teachers who help assemble or build the houses from scratch are making life changing differences in the lives of the students and the dogs. Students learn valuable carpentry skills and the dogs get new warm houses. It’s a WIN WIN for everyone!!!

Thank you again Yuut Elitnaurviat and our sponsors for making this project a success!!!

Together we can make a difference!!

Angie Fitch is the Executive Director of the Alaska Native Rural Veterinary Inc. Alaska Native Rural Veterinary, Inc. works in partnership with the Yukon Kuskokwim Canine Health Association.