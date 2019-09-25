Cross-cultural communication training to be provided prior to AFN Convention

This October Fairbanks will host the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention which is the largest annual gathering of Alaska Native peoples and the largest convention in Alaska, drawing more than 4,000 people from around the state. The Cross-Cultural Communication Committee will provide several free one-hour training opportunities in September and October that are open to the public and employees of businesses in the Fairbanks area to help ensure the comfort, safety and satisfaction of visitors during the convention.

Courses will be offered at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center on September 28 at 10 a.m. or 3 p.m., October 7 at 2 or 5:30 p.m., October 10 at 5:30 p.m. and October 11 at 1 p.m. Training topics include an understanding of what culture is, who are Alaska’s diverse Native peoples, differences in communication styles, how to avoid misunderstandings while communicating and how to accommodate cultural differences. Register for a Cross-Cultural Communication Training session at afnfairbanks.com/cultural-training.

If preferred, managers may have their staff trained on-site. The length of training can be customized to meet employees’ needs. The Cross-Cultural Communication Committee is an outgrowth of the Explore Fairbanks coordinated Native Leadership and Community Committee formed to locally plan the hosting of AFN. For more information about training content or to schedule an on-site training session, contact Helen Renfrew at (907) 459-3765 or email [email protected]