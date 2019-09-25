A love that overrides forgetting

by Greg Lincoln

It feels like fall came quickly this year, or maybe it is back to its normal schedule. So far we have had frost on the ground in the mornings for the past three days. The grasses are also changing color and will soon be ready for picking, for those of you who like to harvest taperrnat. And it will soon be time to set your blackfish traps.

You are making good progress.

Grief, in some ways, feels like fear if you think about it. Both make you feel uncertain, weak, and very sad. We have now grown to understand this condition, this state of being and are still struggling with it – it is a neverending stage. To those who are helpers and comforters for those who are bereaved, what a privilege it is for you to be the one to provide the help they need. You will forever have the gratitude of those you helped. They will naught forget your kindness in their direst time of need because you helped them and took care of them when they couldn’t take care of themselves.

If you feel grief, it means you have a heart. It means that all the kind and compassionate feelings you have has no place to go and it comes out as grief. Love and grief go together hand in hand.

Throughout the passage of time, we do not want to forget those who have passed on before us. They are, afterall, our friends and some are even our relatives. How easy is it could be to lose their memory when we are busy and get caught up in the currents of living, but sometimes it happens. True, deep, everlasting love makes you never forget.

We can also grieve for the loss of our health, which we sometimes take for granted. For example, some folks who have had an injury will mourn the fact that they cannot to do the things that they once did. Like running, or even going on walks, or being creative with their art. Sometimes they miss it so much that they vow to never miss another opportunity to stay active or do what they used to do if only they could go back to what it used to be like before they got hurt.

What can we do? We should try to do whatever we can.

There was once a grandma who couldn’t sew anymore due to her old age. Her granddaughter wanted to help her remain creative and active with making art. The granddaughter suggested that the grandma learn how to make pottery with clay which doesn’t require sewing. The grandma refused and said that she doesn’t want to. I can’t remember why the grandma didn’t want to, maybe because it was unfamiliar and foreign. It’s just one of those things I guess, but we applaud the granddaughter for trying.

I hope that you are having a good fall season and that all your plans worked out with moose hunting, berry picking, fishing, or whatever it may be.

