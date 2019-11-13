Congressman Young invites Alaska Veterans to commemorate Veterans Day

Nov. 4th, 2019: Today, Congressman Don Young announced that he will be sharing the stories of Alaska’s veterans on social media throughout the month of November to commemorate Veterans Day.

“As we approach Veterans Day, it is crucially important that we reflect on the sacrifices made by all who have worn the uniform,” said Congressman Don Young. “Alaska is the proud home to over 70,000 U.S. Military veterans who bravely served our country in conflicts across the globe. Alaska’s veterans are not only our family members, but our friends, neighbors, and community leaders. This month on social media, my office will be sharing photographs and stories submitted by Alaska’s veterans and their families. Our veterans have sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe, free and prosperous, and it is my great honor to represent them in Congress. I hope you’ll join me throughout November by submitting photos and stories from Alaska’s veterans so that they can truly see how much the people of Alaska appreciate them.”

Submission Instructions:

Compose a short paragraph not exceeding 200 words detailing the veteran’s name, branch of service, rank, and where and when they served. Include no more than two photographs via email to [email protected] Please do not mail original photos to our office. Before submitting a veteran’s story, please ensure their permission to share their stories on Congressman Young’s social media accounts.

Veterans History Project

Congressman Young’s office is partnering with the Library of Congress to preserve the stories of Alaska’s veterans for generations to come. The Veterans History Project collects first-hand accounts of America’s veterans through audio and video recordings and with collections of original photographs, letters, and diaries.