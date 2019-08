The family of Charlie & Zena Kilangak Sr. of Emmonak, would like to announce the memory of Charlie Kilangak Jr. whose 4 years will be August 5, 2019. Thinking of and missing him also please say a prayer for our beloved and the family. We will never forgot you, Tougher with all the memories of you.

With love from, Dad, Mom, Melbinna, Winter Lee, Learah



