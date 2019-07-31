by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Hope you are enjoying the cooler weather. Here’s a recipe for some nice barbecue baked beans which includes some ground beef. This recipe makes 20 servings, but can be cut in half – although they’re really good leftover.

Barbecue Baked Beans

1 pound ground beef

1 large onion, diced

1 pound bacon, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

¼ cup butter

½ cup ketchup

½ cup barbecue sauce

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons prepared mustard

4 tablespoons molasses

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cans (15 oz.) diced tomatoes (in their own sauce)

2 cans (15 oz.) kidney beans

2 cans (15 oz.) pork and beans

2 cans (15 oz.) butter beans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large Dutch oven (one that can go into the oven) sauté ground beef, onion and bacon in the butter. Drain off fat. Stir in remaining ingredients except beans. Mix well. Stir in beans and again mix well until beans are coated and meat is evenly distributed. Bake in the preheated 350 degree oven for one hour. You can also use ground moose or caribou. Yumm-mm.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.

