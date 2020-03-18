Calista Corporation seeks nominations for 2020 Shareholder Awards

Calista (cha-LIS-tuh) Corporation is seeking nominations for its 2020 Shareholder Awards. Calista’s annual awards recognize valuable contributions by Calista Shareholders and Descendants living in and out of the Calista Region. Each award recipient will receive a plaque and $1,500.

The five award categories are: Calista Culture Bearer, Axel C. Johnson Distinguished Shareholder, Calista Elder of the Year, Calista Youth/Educator of the Year, and Raymond C. Christiansen Business of the Year.

Nomination forms are posted on Calista’s website at www.calistacorp.com/annualmeeting. Nomination forms can also be requested via fax (907-275-2919) or by email ([email protected]).

Forms must be received by Calista no later than 5 p.m. on April 10. Winners will be announced before the annual meeting scheduled on July 3, 2020 in Tuluksak, Alaska.

Calista Corporation has over 32,000 Shareholders and is the parent company of more than 30 subsidiaries in the following industries: federal contracting, construction, real estate, environmental services, natural resource development, marine transportation, oil field services and heavy equipment sales, service and rentals. Since 1994, Calista has provided more than $4.8 million in scholarships to its Shareholders and Descendants. Since inception, Calista has declared more than $67.7 million in distributions, and $7.3 million in Elders’ Benefit Program distributions to Shareholders.