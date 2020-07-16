Calista Corporation announces 2020 Director Election Results

by Calista Staff

Calista (cha-LIS-ta) Corporation Shareholders chose to reelect Margaret Pohjola, Willie Kasayulie, Earl D. Samuelson, Sr., and Nick P. Andrew, Jr. for the 2020 Annual Meeting. Nearly 11,000 Shareholders voted with over 6-in-10 voting online.

Over 30 Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities achieved at least a 50 percent voting rate. The top five voting communities were Chuathbaluk, Akiachak, Akiak, Tuluksak and Eek, from 81 to 70 percent respectively.

The meeting was held virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Directors made the decision in late April to host a virtual meeting. The health of the Shareholders is a top priority.

Quyana Cakneq to the 1,700 Shareholders who opted to receive Annual Meeting materials electronically. This reduced paper use by over 1,300 pounds.