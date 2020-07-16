by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here’s a recipe that combines two favorite things – corn and smoked salmon. These can be served as appetizers or as the main course of a small meal. Enjoy!

Smoked Salmon Corncakes

¾ cup yellow cornmeal

6 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

¾ cup buttermilk

6 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

1 cup corn (fresh, canned and drained or frozen, thawed)

6 tablespoons finely chopped green onions or chives

1 teaspoon jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (or more to taste)

1 cup smoked salmon, finely chopped

¼ cup olive oil or other cooking oil

In a medium bowl combine cornmeal, flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk and cream cheese. Add cornmeal mixture to buttermilk and mix well – but don’t over mix. Take ½ cup of the corn and chop it finely. Add to buttermilk mixture along with remaining corn, green onions, jalapeno and smoked salmon. Stir just until ingredients are combined. Heat oil over medium heat in a large non-stick. Drop batter, about ¼ cup at a time, into hot oil. Spread out to about 3 or 4 inches. Cook about 3 or 4 minutes, or until lightly browned; turn and cook another 3 or 4 minutes or until other side is golden brown. Serve with sour cream and chopped sweet or red onions.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.