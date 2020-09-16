Broccoli Curry Meat

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Here is a great moose recipe from Teddy Wintersteen’s kitchen. “Here is a variation on that curried moose idea, with a few more spices and some broccoli,” says Teddi. “This recipe is from a vegetable cookbook called BOUNTIFUL HARVEST, published by Reiman Publications, the folks who publish Taste of Home Magazine.”

Enjoy!

Broccoli Curry with the Meat of Your Choice

Cut 1 ½ lbs. of round steak of beef, moose, or caribou into 1-inch cubes (or use stew meat). Toss the meat with the following seasonings:

2 or 3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tsp. minced fresh gingerroot

1 tsp. curry powder

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. salt

(Since I like stronger flavors, I would double the amount of these spices except for the salt.)

In a large skillet, cook the meat in 3 Tbsp. oil until browned. Stir in 1 cup water; cover and simmer for 1-1/2 hours or until meat is tender.

Add 1 pound fresh broccoli, cut into florets. Cook, covered, until the broccoli is crisp-tender. If desired, thicken with 1 Tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in a little cold water. Serve over rice.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.