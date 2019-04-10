BRHS Students win awards at the Alaska State Science & Engineering Fair

Bethel Regional High School students Nicholai Chase and Calvin Samson went to the Alaska State Science and Engineering Fair and they brought home the team trophy for the high school division. The 64th Alaska Science & Engineering Fair event was held March 29-31, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska.

“They had an outstanding showing, bringing home the High School Team Trophy,” said Bethel Regional High School Science Teacher Theodore Lindley. The students also won these additional awards:

Calvin Samson, grade 10

1st place category winner: Animal Science

2nd place Abstract writing competition

NOAA’s Taking the Pulse of the Planet Award

USFWS Award

Nicholai Chase, grade 11

The Society for in vitro Biology Award

USFWS Award

Calvin’s project “The Effects of Habitat on Tree Swallow Chick Mass” won the Grand Prize and 1st place in the High School Division during the Lower Kuskokwim School District’s science fair on March 15th and 16th, 2019.

Nicholai’s entry, the “Difference in the Abundance of Dolly Varden in the Aniak and Salmon Rivers” won the Judges Choice Award and also 2nd place in the High School Division during the district fair.

Congratulations!