The Warrior Weekly is the reliable news source for Bethel Regional High School, and it provides the weekly reports to the students, staff, and parents. The Warrior Weekly staff goes through a lengthy process in distributing this important information.

The first step for the Warrior Weekly reporters is brainstorming. Every week, the writers plan out topics to write about, such as sports events, school news, academics, cultural topics, and more. Once they talk over the topics, the writers pick their topic and get right to work.

Next, the rough draft. They think of an eye catching headline and a striking lead, this is a very important aspect of an article, as it is a good way to draw the reader in. Along with all of this, they have to gather info on the topic; this means they need to do heavy research and interview dependable resources. Gathering quotes is key, not only is it evidence, but it also adds a tone to the article.

The information they acquire has to be facts, they can not fake information. Ms. Mutch said, “Facts are reliable, and help the reader to understand the topic.”

Once they have the needed information, they start off the body paragraph; this is the main part of an article, it holds most of the news and good insight of the writer’s topic. They will implement all the research and quotes they’ve acquired and combine it into a story.

A Bethel resident, said, “I really like that the school has their own newspaper, it sounds like a really fun experience for the writers.”

It then goes into the editing phase; the writers exchange articles to point out some mistakes. The writers get their articles back to correct those mistakes and add some finishing touches to the final product.

With all the writing corrected and finalized, it’s time for distribution, the paper gets handed out all around BRHS, and some copies are also brought to the district office and around Bethel.

The Warrior Weekly goes through a lengthy process every issue, the writers work hard and bring this town nothing but hard facts. Happy writing!

Alex Peltola, BRHS

Bethel, AK

Deadline to apply for Arbor Day grants extended to April 18

The Alaska Community Forest Council (ACFC) has extended the deadline to apply for grants to celebrate Arbor Day in Alaska until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18.

The ACFC is offering the grants to organizations to help celebrate Arbor Day in Alaska on May 20. Grants will be in the $200-$500 range and can be used to plant trees or shrubs, or to support other activities that promote Arbor Day.

The 15-member Council advises the Alaska Division of Forestry on how to develop and deliver community forestry programs to Alaskans, support education and encourage public involvement.

The grants were made possible by funding from Chugach Electric Association, Paul’s Tree Service, and the Yukon and Cook Inlet Chapters of the Society of American Foresters (SAF).

The available grants are intended to fund projects that:

Generate awareness of and participation in Arbor Day in Alaska

Increase public awareness of the benefits of trees and forests and build support for planting and caring for public trees

Provide a public demonstration of the benefits of trees and/or proper tree selection, planting and care

Use trees to solve community problems. Examples include projects that reduce or treat storm water, create wind breaks or living snow fences, restore streams and rivers, plant fruit trees to provide healthy food, screen surfaces prone to graffiti, calm traffic, or beautify school yards

Go to http://forestry.alaska.gov/community/arbor-day-grants for grant forms and applications.

Alaska Dept. of Natural Resources

Anchorage, AK

Senate Bill 57 will damage vital services and infrastructure in North Slope Communities

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation opposes Governor’s plan to eliminate the Borough’s ability to tax oil and gas industry properties located on the North Slope.

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC) opposes Senate Bill 57, recently released by Governor Dunleavy’s office as part of his budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year. As currently drafted, SB 57 would repeal the taxing authority of various municipalities or boroughs relative to oil and gas property taxes, including that of the North Slope Borough. This change would divert current tax revenues from the North Slope Borough to the State of Alaska General Fund.

Delbert Rexford, President and CEO of Ukpeaġvik Inupiat Corporation stated that, “The North Slope Borough’s ability to tax oil and gas properties located within its boundaries is vital to the welfare of our region. These revenues are critical to supporting and maintaining our communities and are used for everything from funding for public safety, reliable power and heat, clean water and sanitary sewer treatment, and our school programs. These are all services that the North Slope Borough and the remote villages on the North Slope of Alaska could not provide without this important tax base. Unlike many other municipalities or boroughs in Alaska, the oil and gas industry is the only real taxable industry base in the Arctic region. It is only fair and reasonable that the actual oil and gas properties located within our Borough remain subject to property tax, like any other municipality or borough.”

Mr. Rexford went on to emphasize that “Throughout the years our support of safe and responsible natural resource development on the Arctic Slope of Alaska has been critical to the industry’s success. The impacts of that development on our communities, and the revenues generated for the State and its citizens have been and are profound. Making the North Slope Borough and its residents now pay for the State’s budget deficit by eliminate this long standing and fairly allocated tax base is clearly unfair and wrong.”

Delbert Rexford, President & CEO

Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation

Barrow, Alaska