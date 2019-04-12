Bills moved in Senate Finance Committee

by Senator Lyman Hoffman

Hello –

Day 81…and this week, the Senate Finance Committee moved a couple of bills. SB 16: Alcohol License Fairs, Theatres, Concerts, Bonds; SB 61: Commercial Fishermen’s Fund/Vessel Owner and SB 55: Temporary Appointment of Court of Appeals all moved to the Senate Rules Committee. In addition, the Committee heard three presentations. The first one from the Alaska Retirement Board; the second one on Education Data Analysis and the third from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities on the state’s deferred maintenance needs.

This week, the House Finance Committee began their mark-up or amendment process to the FY20 Operating budget. The Senate Finance Subcommittees will begin their close-out budget recommendations soon.

Last Friday, the Senate Community & Regional Affairs Committee amended and moved my bill, SB 74: Internet for Schools. I have written more information on this bill below for your review.

I would like to thank Rob and Gina Carpenter of Aleknagik for sending an electronic photo of their community to share on my web-page www.senatorlymanhoffman.com.

Al Adam’s Young Political Leader Fellowship

First Alaskans Institute is looking to accept applicants for the 2019 Al Adams young Political Leader Fellowship. The Fellowship is intended to place Alaska Native and rural Alaskans in Washington D.C. during two back-to-back congressional sessions. This current opportunity is to place a fellow in the office of Sen. Dan Sullivan. The Fellowship lasts six months, travel to and from Washington D.C will be provided. Fellows will be compensated a bi-weekly stipend of $1,200. An honorarium of $1,250 will be awarded at the start of the fellowship, and after successful completion of the fellowship. This opportunity is a chance for a hands-on experience with the congressional process, with an emphasis on Alaska Native issues. Post-secondary & higher education degrees or certificates are not required to apply. Fellows are being asked to secure their own housing and accommodations during the fellowship. Application due date: Friday, April 19th 2019. The Fellowship itself lasts from May 15th- October 18th 2019. Contact Ella Sassuuk Tonuchuk, Indigenous Leadership Continuum Coordinator at 907-677-1707 or email her at [email protected]

SB 74: Internet for Schools

SB 74, my bill to increase internet download speed from 10 megabits per second (Mbps) to 25 Mbps for every school in Alaska, moved from the Senate Education Committee to the Senate Finance Committee. This legislation will help to bring improved broadband services to rural Alaska and help improve services for schools across the state.