BRHS grapplers take 7th at Halloween Monster Bash

by Tommy Wells

What do Hayden Lieb, Landon Smith and Axel Madson have in common? They all went undefeated last week at the duals hosted by South Anchorage High School.

The BRHS trio sent shivers down the spines of their opponents this past weekend at the 2019 Halloween Monster Bash Oct. 31st – Nov. 1st. All three posted perfect records at the meet and helped carry the Bethel Regional High School Warriors to a seventh-place finish in the team standings of the two-day dual meet.

Lieb, Madson and Smith helped Bethel turn in a solid showing in their first match of the meet against Wasilla. All three notched wins in their weight classification. Senior Nelson Evans also contributed to Bethel’s 24 points in the match by winning his division.

Lieb, has wrestled to 12-0 for the season, won the 160-pound match with ease, collecting a win by posting a fall. Madson won the 103-pound bout, while Smith took the 112-pound contest. Evans wrestled his way to a win in the 135-pound class.

Despite the four wins, Wasilla edged out Bethel by a 54-24 margin.

Colony pushed Bethel to 0-2 in the meet by winning the second-round match, 62-16. Smith, despite the team loss, improved to 2-0 with a 14-4 victory over Colony’s Elijah Larsen. Lieb dispatched Colony’s Tanner Thornhill while Madson defeated Evan Holmes by fall.

The Warriors collected their lone win on the third round by downing East Anchorage, 48-24. In addition to wins by Madson, Lieb and Smith. Bethel also collected victories from Shaun Peter, Tyler Laraux, Evans, Terrell Jimmy, Jarvis Evans and Simon Snow.

Bethel suffered team losses in their final four bouts, falling to host team South Anchorage by a 57-16 margin, Soldotna by a 48-36 clip, Lathrop by a 57-18, and to Palmer by a 42-33 score.

In the team’s match with South Anchorage, Lieb posted one of the marquee victories by BRHS. He downed Brandon DeYarmon by an impressive 8-0 score.

Jamin Crow and Lawrence Bayer added their name to the winner’s list for Bethel. Crow won his 145-pound bout in Bethel’s loss to Soldotna. Bayer picked up a win in the 189-pound class with a win against Lathrop.

Bethel will return to action this weekend when they return to Anchorage to compete in the Lime Solar/ACS Invitational. One of the state’s premier meets, the Lime Solar/ACS Invitational will be held Nov. 8-9.