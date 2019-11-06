State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 9 – September 31

Judgments

Darrell P. Alexie, 40 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Allen Osguthorpe, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 6 Mos. Prob.

Caroline Post, 39 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day

Richard Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days

Patrick Spein, 58 Resist/Interfere with Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

Jamison Mesak, 20 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Mark Herman, 26 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days

Leonard Wassilie, 45 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Joseph Hale, 28 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Matthew Boyscout, 35 1st Degree Harassment 100 Days

Johnny White Jr., 40 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jacob Allen Beans, 29 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Jacob Nick, 23 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days

Timothy Michael, 23 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

Harvey Anvil, 59 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Evangelina Paul, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Alexander William Evan, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Joan Waska, 41 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Michael Lawrence, 27 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Michael Stevens, 37 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Kyle Jordan Cook, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Mo.

Morgan Asicksik, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation

Valka Nickolie, 52 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

