State of Alaska District Court in Bethel October 9 – September 31

Judgments
Darrell P. Alexie, 40 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Allen Osguthorpe, 33 4th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 6 Mos. Prob.
Caroline Post, 39 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Richard Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 20 Days
Patrick Spein, 58 Resist/Interfere with Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Jamison Mesak, 20 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Mark Herman, 26 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days
Leonard Wassilie, 45 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Joseph Hale, 28 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Matthew Boyscout, 35 1st Degree Harassment 100 Days
Johnny White Jr., 40 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jacob Allen Beans, 29 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Jacob Nick, 23 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days
Timothy Michael, 23 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Harvey Anvil, 59 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Evangelina Paul, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Alexander William Evan, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joan Waska, 41 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Michael Lawrence, 27 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Michael Stevens, 37 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Kyle Jordan Cook, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Mo.
Morgan Asicksik, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation
Valka Nickolie, 52 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Be the first to comment