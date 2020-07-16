Bethel’s new police chief to be sworn in

Bethel’s new police chief, Richard H. Simmons, will be sworn in during Special Order of Business at the next regular City Council meeting, July 14th, 2020.

Richard H. Simmons Jr. is from Fort Worth, Texas. He has over two decades of police service to the citizens of Fort Worth alongside a decade of volunteer government positions with the City of Weatherford.

“He is an experienced, inclusive, and multi-faceted municipal police leader who is very familiar with building relationships with the stakeholders and community,” stated the Bethel PD in their April 2020 report to council.

Simmons Jr. retired as a First Sergeant from the Marine Corp. He has a BA in political science and a Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy as well. His wife is Carrie Simmons, who is an RN.

Simmons was welcomed to the community during a Meet and Greet hosted by the City of Bethel on June 9th, 2020.

The prior Bethel Chief of Police resigned in June of 2019 and the City of Bethel has been actively recruiting for the position. Bethel PD’s Amy Davis was serving as Acting Police Chief.

Administration presented a recommendation to the City Council to increase the chief of police salary from the current budgeted rate of $114,275 to $140,000 which was approved through the adoption of Action Memorandum 20-16 on May 6th, 2020. Simmons will be arriving on July 13th.