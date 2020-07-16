by BCSF Staff

In its second year of scholarship granting, the Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship Fund made two awards to students enrolled at the Kuskokwim Campus (KuC). Kailyn RubyAnn Anvil and Brittney Boney, both from Bethel, will receive academic scholarships of $1,000 each. The scholarship is housed at Bethel Community Services Foundation and is made possible, in large part, by the generosity of individual donors. The amount of donations made to the scholarship fund leading up to the 2020 scholarship cycle grew to allow for two awardees! Scholarship recipients are chosen by a selection committee, and demonstrate the leadership and work ethic championed by the scholarship’s namesake, the late Mary Ciuniq Pete.

Anvil works as the KuC Receptionist and Administrative Assistant while attending classes full- time and raising her young daughter. She is enrolled in the Nursing associate degree program at University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA) while also pursuing her bachelor’s of Elementary Education at University of Alaska Fairbanks- both at the Kuskokwim Campus.

Anvil says that while working at KuC when Mary C. Pete was director, she was inspired by Mary’s involvement with education, the community, and Alaska Native culture.

“To receive a scholarship in her name is a very deep honor. I hope to use this scholarship to further my education so that I can also make a positive impact in the community— striving to encourage learning and cultural appreciation as KuC and Mary Pete have done for me.”

Boney is also working towards her Nursing associate degree through UAA at the Kuskokwim Campus. She is currently working in Administration at the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) and is eager to continue her career in the healthcare field.

“I am very honored to be a recipient of the Mary Ciuniq Pete scholarship this year. I can’t wait to give back to my community that has supported my journey through nursing school.” After graduating from her nursing program this December, Boney plans to work at YKHC as a registered nurse.

The scholarship was created to honor the legacy of late KuC director Mary Ciuniq Pete. As the director of KuC and a leader in many other arenas, Mary was a fierce advocate for high-quality education, a healthy and thriving environment, and the safety of women and girls in Bethel and across Western Alaska. The scholarship was created in partnership with the leadership team from the UAF-Kuskokwim Campus and Mary’s partner, Hubert Angaiak.

