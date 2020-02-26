Bethel’s McEachern recipient of Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award

Dr. Diane McEachern has been awarded the 2020 Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

The Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching, Research and Service Awards, established in 1992, are named in honor of Alaska pioneer Emil Usibelli, who established the Usibelli Coal Mine, a major contributor to the energy needs of Alaska and the company which funded the endowment to make these awards possible.

These prestigious awards are presented to individuals who display extraordinary excellence in one of three categories representing the Land, Sea and Space Grant mission of the University of Alaska Fairbanks – teaching, research and public service. Individuals receiving an Emil Usibelli Award are being recognized for their exemplary contributions to the discovery, communication and use of knowledge.

These awards have been presented to individuals whose accomplishments are extraordinary. Here is what the University shared about Ms. McEachern.

Dr. Diane McEachern

2020 Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award

WHERAS Dr. Diane McEachern has served the University of Alaska Fairbanks with distinction since 2004; and, as a teacher of rural human services, her clarity of instruction and incorporation of Indigenous perspectives earns the deep appreciation of her students; and

WHEREAS Dr. McEachern joined the Lower Kuskokwim School District in 1998 as a social worker, serving communities throughout western Alaska; and, as a UAF faculty member and program head at the Kuskokwim Campus, she has taught thirty-two courses in social work and human services, led behavioral health camps for teens, and participated in two large community-based research projects; and

WHEREAS Dr. McEachern teaches groups of primarily Indigenous students who seek to help their communities; and her classes feature hands-on work, small groups, discussion of students’ own experiences and the participation of Indigenous elders;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the University of Alaska Fairbanks takes great pride in the achievements and contributions of its faculty, and extends its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Diane McEachern; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the University, in recognizing the extraordinary excellence in teaching demonstrated by Dr. Diane McEachern, bestows upon her the Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award on this day of February 8, 2020.

The other 2020 awardees are Dr. Katrin Iken who was given the Distinguished Research Award and Dr. Jaunelle Celaire who was awarded the Distinguished Service Award.

The Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching, Research and Public Service Awards have been presented annually to three faculty members each year since 1992.

Congratulations to the award winners.