Bethel PD requests help identifying two people who broke into KUC building

Bethel Police Department is requesting assistance for any information related to a break-in that happened at the KUC Campus building on 03/23/2020 around 4:00am. Two unidentified people entered the building. One is a male approximately 5’6″-5’8″, medium build with a mustache and a swollen/black left eye wearing a black hoodie with a gray hood, thick brown jacket, black pants and a black beanie with a small square yellow and green logo.

The other is a female approximately 5’4″-5’6″, slender to medium build wearing a black hoodie, camouflage jacket and an open face ski mask.

This investigation is currently ongoing and if anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Bethel Police Department at 907-543-3781.

Case#2002575

Case Officer: Investigator Lowery