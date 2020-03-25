by Greg Lincoln

Greetings friends. This, we must say, is the first time that we have experienced having to change our lives this much to deal with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic going on in our very own world. I hope that you are doing okay and adjusting to all the mandates that we must follow. We are having to endure missing our most beloved events – the Cama-i Festival, the state basketball championships, Native Youth Olympics, our local dog races, graduation, church services and get-togethers, birthday parties, and etc.

If you’re used to doing something for years and then you have to stop, it can be difficult. But folks, we can get through this. Hopefully by this time next week things will look brighter and better. Stay safe everyone!