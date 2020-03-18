Bethel NYO Team Visits Sen. Hoffman in Juneau

The Bethel Regional High School NYO Team visited with Senator Lyman Hoffman last week on Monday at his Juneau office. They also brought him a memento from home – a Bethel Warrior shirt. (Photo courtesy of Tommy Bayayok)

