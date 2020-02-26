Bethel Middle School Archers win state title

The Bethel Schools Middle team is winner of the National Archery in the Schools Bullseye Virtual Tournament. This tournament along with the 3D Tournament took place February 19th, 2020.
Coming in second was the team from Southeast Island School. In third was the school in Two Rivers.
“Congratulations to our Middle School Bullseye Team as they are State Champs!” said Rafe Johnson, the Gladys Jung PE/6th Grade Math Teacher and National Archery in the Schools Trainer and Coach. “Congratulations to our three Individual State Archery Champions.”
The three State Champions are:
Bullseye
Elias Komulainen, Elementary Boy
Danielle Hackney, Elementary Girl
3D
Madalyn Evans, Elementary Girl
***
The runners up also did well.
State Individual Runner Up
Bullseye
Ethan Wheeler, Elementary Boy
Emilie Madson, Middle School Girl
Kayla Beckham, High School Girl
3D
Danielle Hackney, Elementary Girl
Kayla Beckham, High School Girl
Ellis Johnson, Middle School Boy
