Bethel Middle School Archers win state title

The Bethel Schools Middle team is winner of the National Archery in the Schools Bullseye Virtual Tournament. This tournament along with the 3D Tournament took place February 19th, 2020.

Coming in second was the team from Southeast Island School. In third was the school in Two Rivers.

“Congratulations to our Middle School Bullseye Team as they are State Champs!” said Rafe Johnson, the Gladys Jung PE/6th Grade Math Teacher and National Archery in the Schools Trainer and Coach. “Congratulations to our three Individual State Archery Champions.”

The three State Champions are:

Bullseye

Elias Komulainen, Elementary Boy

Danielle Hackney, Elementary Girl

3D

Madalyn Evans, Elementary Girl

***

The runners up also did well.

State Individual Runner Up

Bullseye

Ethan Wheeler, Elementary Boy

Emilie Madson, Middle School Girl

Kayla Beckham, High School Girl

3D

Danielle Hackney, Elementary Girl

Kayla Beckham, High School Girl

Ellis Johnson, Middle School Boy