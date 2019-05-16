Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending September 2

• On 5-04-19 at 11:52 p.m. Medics responded to AC Quick Stop for the report of a person assaulted. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-05-19 3:34 a.m. Medics responded to Owl Street for the report of a person short of breath. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-05-19 at 3:50 a.m. Medics responded to Delta Cottages for the report of a person vomiting blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-06-19 at 8:18 a.m. Medics responded to Evert Air for the report of a person having a seizure. The patient was assessed and released AMA.

• On 5-06-19 at 11:53 a.m. Medics responded to the Bethel Police Station for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-06-19 at 6:49 p.m. Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with heart palpitations. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-07-19 at 9:12 a.m. Medics responded to Joe Lomack Beach for the report of a person in the water. Unable to find the person Medics went back into service.

• On 5-07-19 at 7:15 p.m. Medics responded to AC Store for the report of a person bleeding above the eye. Medics evaluated the patient and PT was released AMA

• On 5-07-19 at 10:50 p.m. Medics responding to Ridgecrest for the report of a person vomiting. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-8-19 at 12:15 and 12:52 p.m. medics responded to the Sobering Center for a person with chest pain. Patients assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-8-19 at 9:48 p.m., medics responded to the sea wall for an intoxicated person not walking. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-9-19 at 4:33 p.m. Medics responded to Ptarmigan Road for the report of a person cramping. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 5-9-19 at 8:50 p.m. Medics responded to the Sobering Center for the report of a person with foot pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.