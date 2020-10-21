Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending October 15

• On 10-9-20 at 9:18 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has been assaulted. No patient contact made.

• On 10-10-20 at 1:56 A.M., Medics responded to a person that is intoxicated and cannot stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-10-20 at 4:16 P.M., Medics responded to a person with back pain and couldn’t stand. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-11-20 at 2:06 A.M., Medics responded for the report of an intoxicated person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-12-20 at 10:54 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person with Corona Virus. The patient was given a ride home.

• On 10-12-20 at 121:04 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a man with a cut on his leg. There was no patient found on scene.

• On 10-12-20 at 11:00 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a person complaining of liver pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-13-20 at 2:25 A.M., Medics responded for the report of a person pooping blood. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-14-20 at 5:13 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a sick person. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-14-20 at 6:05 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-14-20 at 7:40 P.M., Medics responded for the report of a person with chest pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-15-20 at 3:16 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that cannot stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-15-20 at 9:32 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that has possibly taken too much medications. Patient signed refusal and refused services.