State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 30 – October 15

October 21, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Ian John Trader, 36 Violate Conditions of Release, Driving Under the Influence 23 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob., $3000

Sandra Braden, 42 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Andronik Kashatok, 47 4th Degree Assault 150 Days

Florencia Ayagak Barrera, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Charles Lake III, 35 4th Degree Assault 240 Days

Teona Nook, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct $100, 6 Mos. Prob.

Frank Phillip, 27 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Ellimae Charles, 38 4th Degree Assault, Violate Condition of Release 15 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Robert Paul Alfred, 27 Violated Conditions of Release, 2nd 4 Yrs. Prob.,

Degree Assault 2 Yrs.

Lance Jones, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

