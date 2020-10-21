State of Alaska District Court in Bethel September 30 – October 15

Judgments
Ian John Trader, 36 Violate Conditions of Release, Driving Under the Influence 23 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob., $3000
Sandra Braden, 42 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Andronik Kashatok, 47 4th Degree Assault 150 Days
Florencia Ayagak Barrera, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Lake III, 35 4th Degree Assault 240 Days
Teona Nook, 21 Violate Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct $100, 6 Mos. Prob.
Frank Phillip, 27 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Ellimae Charles, 38 4th Degree Assault, Violate Condition of Release 15 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Robert Paul Alfred, 27 Violated Conditions of Release, 2nd 4 Yrs. Prob.,
Degree Assault 2 Yrs.
Lance Jones, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
