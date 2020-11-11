Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending November 6

• On 10/30/20 at 10:00 AM firefighters responded to the report of a carbon monoxide alarm. The house was cleared and the resident was informed to buy a new alarm.

• On 10/30/20 at 3:46 PM EMTs responded to the report of a woman with a fast heartbeat. The PT was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 10-31-20 at 9:18 P.M., Firefighters dispatched for report of a vehicle lockout. On scene Firefighters obtained information but was unable to determine vehicle owner. Vehicle remained locked.

• On 11-3-20 at 9:54 A.M., Medics responded to a woman having contractions. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-4-20 at 4:58 A.M., Medics responded to a woman with a belly ache. The patient was assessed, treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-4-20 at 5:37 A.M., Medics responded to a person down. The patient was assessed, treated and pronounced dead on scene.

• On 11-4-20 at 11:29 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is intoxicated and unable to stand up. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-4-20 at 1:37 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having a behavioral health episode. Patient was assessed and transported to hospital with personal vehicle.

• On 11-4-20 at 3:38 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that fell through the ice. Patient had gotten out prior to arrival and refused services.

• On 11-5-20 at 9:34 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a COVID-19 Patient. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 11-5-20 at 1:03 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of an alarm activation at AC main. On scene Firefighters observe that sprinkler head malfunction due to vandalism caused alarm to activate. Alarm system reset.

• On 11-5-20 at 4:32 P.M., Firefighters responded to the report of an alarm activation at the hospital. A burst water pipe from an active hydrant caused the alarm activation. Firefighters advised Building maintenance to have fire watch until system repaired.

• On 11-6-20 at 6:48 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person with a bloody nose. Patient refused transport to the hospital.