State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 2 – 8

November 11, 2020 Chasing the Ambulance 0

Judgments

Trish L. Anvil, 29 2nd Degree Harassment 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.

Adam Snyder, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Charles Harry III, 40 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Adolph Rivers, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days

David Charles Martin, 32 Interfere With Report of DV Crime 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Curtis Frederick W. John, 24 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Wassillie Evon, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Pauletta Jenkins, 36 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Jack S. Tom Sr., 56 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Aaron Kameroff, 62 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250

Angelique M. Tinker, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Bradley Panruk, 25 4th Degree Assault 365 Days

Patrick Morgan Lake, 55 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Jake M. Vaska, 35 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Shawn Kokrine, 33 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Shannon Joe, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Jaron Paul, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Nancy Andrew, 27 Disorderly Conduct $150

Probation violations

Charles Harry III, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days

Cherilyn R. Francisco, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.