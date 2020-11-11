State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 2 – 8

Judgments
Trish L. Anvil, 29 2nd Degree Harassment 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.
Adam Snyder, 24 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Harry III, 40 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Adolph Rivers, 41 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days
David Charles Martin, 32 Interfere With Report of DV Crime 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Curtis Frederick W. John, 24 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Wassillie Evon, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Pauletta Jenkins, 36 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jack S. Tom Sr., 56 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Aaron Kameroff, 62 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250
Angelique M. Tinker, 22 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Bradley Panruk, 25 4th Degree Assault 365 Days
Patrick Morgan Lake, 55 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Jake M. Vaska, 35 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Shawn Kokrine, 33 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Shannon Joe, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jaron Paul, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Nancy Andrew, 27 Disorderly Conduct $150
Probation violations
Charles Harry III, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation 45 Days
Cherilyn R. Francisco, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 1 Yr. Prob.
Be the first to comment