Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending July 31

• On 7-17-20 at 12:30 p.m. medics responded to the report of an intoxicated person not breathing well. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-19-20 at 1230 p.m. medics responded to the report of a person who was in pain. The patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7/28/20 at 9:30 A.M., medics responded to the report of a woman who was assaulted. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 7/28/20 at 6:10 P.M., firefighters responded to the report of a false alarm going off. The reporting party needed help turning off the alarm system. The alarm was reset.

• On 7/28/20 at 11:17 P.M., medics responded to the report of a man who was assaulted. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 7/29/20 at 12:50 A.M., medics responded to the report of a woman who had diarrhea. The patient was treated and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-20 at 2:15 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person having an overdose. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-29-20 at 8:51 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person that has chest pain. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-30-20 at 3:11 A.M., firefighters responded to the report of a fire in a boiler room. Firefighters saw smoke on arrival and conducted a primary search. Fire extinguished and area ventilated. Building turned over to tenants.

• On 7-30-20 at 11:27 A.M., firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout. Firefighters used Z tool to unlock car door. Vehicle turned over to owner.

• On 7-30-20 at 7:30 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is bleeding from the eye. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-30-20 at 9:55 P.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having anxiety. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 7-31-20 at 1:11 A.M., Firefighters responded to the report of a vehicle lockout with a dog inside. Firefighters obtained information and unlocked car door.