Bethel Fire Department Calls for week ending December 18

• On 12-11-20 at 12:20 medics responded to the report of a person that is coming in from search and rescue. Patient was transported to the hospital with personal vehicle.

• On 12-11-20 at 12:24 P.M., medics responded to shots fired. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital for gunshot wound.

• On 12-13-20 at 12:53 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a head injury. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-13-20 at 11:23 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person vomiting. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-14-20 at 10:03 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person having complications due to COVID-19. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-15-20 at 4:52 A.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a broken ankle. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-15-20 at 1:39 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person not breathing and CPR in progress. Patient assessed and transport to the hospital with a pulse.

• On 12-15-20 at 3:07 P.M., medics responded to the airport to meet the Black Hawk Helicopter to transport a patient to the hospital.

• On 12-15-20 at 9:21 P.M., medics responded to the report of a person with a hip injury. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-16-20 at 4:15 A.M., medics while coming back from a call came across a person laying in the road. Patient assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-16-20 at 10:01 P.M., medics responded to the report of a baby having difficulty breathing. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-18-20 at 12:04 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is down and unable to walk. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.

• On 12-18-20 at 8:29 A.M., Medics responded to the report of a person that is having anxiety. Patient was assessed and transported to the hospital.