State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 14 – 16

December 23, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

William Polty, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 7 Days

Thaddeus Joseph Johnson, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

William McCarr Jr., 37 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Teena Fox, 23 Violate Stalking or Sex Assault Protective Order 1 Yr. Prob.

Lloyd G. Nelson, 64 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jeremie Lee Edwards, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Christopher Charles, 41 Violated Conditions of Probation

Brent J. Norton, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 7 Yrs.

