State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 14 – 16

Judgments
William Polty, 39 Violate Conditions of Release 7 Days
Thaddeus Joseph Johnson, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
William McCarr Jr., 37 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Teena Fox, 23 Violate Stalking or Sex Assault Protective Order 1 Yr. Prob.
Lloyd G. Nelson, 64 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jeremie Lee Edwards, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Christopher Charles, 41 Violated Conditions of Probation
Brent J. Norton, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 7 Yrs.
